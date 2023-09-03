Certain A Shares of Rayhoo Motor Dies Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Rayhoo Motor Dies Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 27-AUG-2020 to 3-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company's actual controller and controlling shareholder, Hongbo Technology Co., Ltd commits that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



Shareholders Qirui Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Jintong Co., Ltd., Anhui Guofu Investments Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yida Investments Co., Ltd., Hongshi Huiquan Investments Co., Ltd., Chuzhou Zhong?an Investments Co., Ltd., Hefei Zhong?an Investments Co., Ltd, Shanghai Minzhu Investments Co., Ltd, Chen Yaomin and Wu Zhunsheng, Pang Xianwei, Luo Haibao, Fu Weilian, He Zhangyong, Su Changsheng, Wang Ronghui, Zhang Wei, Zhang Feng, directors, supervisors and managing personnel of the company committed that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.