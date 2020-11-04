Log in
Credit markets jump as U.S. election results come in

11/04/2020 | 12:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A voter fills out her ballot during early voting at ONEOK Field in Tulsa

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit markets rose on Wednesday as results from a tight U.S. presidential race continued to trickle in, fueled by expectations that lawmakers will eventually provide fiscal stimulus to stave off the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic regardless of who wins the White House.

Exchange-traded funds tracking credit markets moved in step with Wall Street's main indexes, which were all recently up more than 2%. The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF was last up 0.93% to $85.23 with the equivalent high-grade credit ETF - the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF - up 1.45% to $136.04.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden both still have possible paths to victory, but investors - and betting markets - are currently wagering on a Biden win, with the Republican Party keeping a hold of the Senate.

The rally in credit reflects bets that a potentially divided government will still pass fiscal stimulus, though the amount may be smaller than was expected in a broad Democratic victory, investors said.

"We still believe there are reasonable prospects for stimulus, even before year end," said Dan Ivascyn, chief investment officer of PIMCO.

"With an election outcome closer to status quo versus what the market had expected, we would expect less aggressive fiscal stimulus with potentially more monetary policy support in its place," he said.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday cited the need for Congress to approve a new coronavirus aid bill and to do so by the end of 2020 as lawmakers return to work following Tuesday's elections.

Although the Federal Reserve is supporting credit markets, ensuring most corporate borrowers in need of cash can get it, the Fed's program only solves temporary liquidity crunches, not longer-term solvency issues. A stimulus bill - by distributing direct funds to individuals and businesses - can support consumer spending.

"The Fed is clearly in control of liquidity and monetary policy. And if we could get a lift out of fiscal policy the world is in a good place," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James.

Markit's North American High-Yield CDX Index <CDXHY5Y=MG> - which tracks the cost to insure high-yield corporate debt and is a proxy for the junk market - rose in price to 105.35%. Spreads on Markit's North American Investment Grade CDX Index <CDXIG5Y=MG> narrowed to 56.26 basis points, also a bullish signal.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Kate Duguid


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 857 M - -
Net income 2020 793 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 10 925 M 10 925 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 200
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 81,85 $
Last Close Price 79,98 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
Jeffrey Alexander Dowdle Chief Operating & Administrative Officer
Paul Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL-10.60%10 925
MORGAN STANLEY0.12%92 581
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-10.51%79 823
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.92%71 011
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED13.56%50 861
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.48.07%42 649
