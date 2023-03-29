Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raymond James Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:54:17 2023-03-29 pm EDT
93.29 USD   +1.68%
03:30pLisa Detanna of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James Named to Forbes' List of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors
BU
03/27Dye & Durham Provides Update on TM Group Disposition
MT
03/22Raymond James Financial : REPORTS FEBRUARY 2023 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lisa Detanna of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James Named to Forbes' List of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors

03/29/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lisa Detanna, Managing Director of the Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 801, Beverly Hills CA, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional, and independent firms, was released online February 2, 2023.

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. This ranking is based upon the period from 02/04/22 to 09/30/22 and was released on 02/02/2023. Research Summary (as of February 2023): 38,314 nominations were received, and 100 women won. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/list-directory/#1184217eb274 for more info.

Detanna, who joined Raymond James in 2011, has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, serving as a multi-family office working for all members of the family, preparing children and grandchildren to be good stewards of wealth via her Money Smarts Financial Literacy Program. Her commitment to her clients and families, providing the highest level of client service, advice, including the day-to-day management of investments, comprehensive financial planning, and organization so they can focus on what is important to them. Lisa believes it is what allows the team to stay at the top of our game with the advice and strategies offered.

To reach Lisa Detanna or the advisors at the Global Wealth Solution Group of Raymond James, more information can be found at https://www.raymondjames.com/globalwealthsolutionsgroup/ or by calling 310-285-4509.

About Forbes America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. This ranking is based upon the period from 02/04/22 to 09/30/22 and was released on 02/02/2023. Research Summary (as of February 2023): 38,314 nominations were received and 100 women won. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/list-directory/#1184217eb274 for more info.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.17 trillion as of December 31, 2022. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

© 2023 Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
03:30pLisa Detanna of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James Named to Forbes' List of..
BU
03/27Dye & Durham Provides Update on TM Group Disposition
MT
03/22Raymond James Financial : REPORTS FEBRUARY 2023 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K
PU
03/22Raymond James Financial Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
03/22Raymond James Financial : reports February 2023 operating data
PU
03/22Global markets live: UBS, Alphabet, Nike, Being, Gamestop...
MS
03/20Fitch Affirms Raymond James IDRs at 'A-'/F2'; Outlook Stable
AQ
03/17Raymond James Financial, Inc. Announces Directors Appointments
CI
03/14PFSweb Continues to Work with its Financial Advisor on Strategic Alternatives Process
CI
03/13ReGen III Engages Raymond James
NE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 773 M - -
Net income 2023 2 030 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,72x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 19 756 M 19 756 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 91,74 $
Average target price 121,85 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Congleton Carson Vice Chairman
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.-14.14%19 756
MORGAN STANLEY-0.45%142 763
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.24%111 811
CHARLES SCHWAB-35.32%99 210
CITIGROUP INC.-0.02%88 019
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.41%41 792
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer