Lisa Detanna of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James Named to Forbes' List of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors

Lisa Detanna, Managing Director of the Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 801, Beverly Hills CA, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional, and independent firms, was released online February 2, 2023.

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. This ranking is based upon the period from 02/04/22 to 09/30/22 and was released on 02/02/2023. Research Summary (as of February 2023): 38,314 nominations were received, and 100 women won. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/list-directory/#1184217eb274 for more info.

Detanna, who joined Raymond James in 2011, has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, serving as a multi-family office working for all members of the family, preparing children and grandchildren to be good stewards of wealth via her Money Smarts Financial Literacy Program. Her commitment to her clients and families, providing the highest level of client service, advice, including the day-to-day management of investments, comprehensive financial planning, and organization so they can focus on what is important to them. Lisa believes it is what allows the team to stay at the top of our game with the advice and strategies offered.

To reach Lisa Detanna or the advisors at the Global Wealth Solution Group of Raymond James, more information can be found at https://www.raymondjames.com/globalwealthsolutionsgroup/ or by calling 310-285-4509.

About Forbes America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.17 trillion as of December 31, 2022. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

