RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL BOARD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DATE - Form 8-K

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL BOARD

ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DATE





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On November 10, 2021, Raymond James Financial, Inc. announced that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET, conducted virtually and solely via webcast. Shareholders may participate in the virtual meeting online, vote their shares electronically and submit live questions by following the instructions in their proxy materials. Shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021, will be entitled to notice of, and to attend online and vote at, the Annual Meeting.





About Raymond James Financial, Inc.





