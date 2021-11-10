Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raymond James Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL BOARD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DATE - Form 8-K

11/10/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL BOARD
ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DATE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On November 10, 2021, Raymond James Financial, Inc. announced that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET, conducted virtually and solely via webcast. Shareholders may participate in the virtual meeting online, vote their shares electronically and submit live questions by following the instructions in their proxy materials. Shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021, will be entitled to notice of, and to attend online and vote at, the Annual Meeting.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,500 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.18 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.


Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:45:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
05:14pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
03:59pRaymond James Financial board announces annual shareholders meeting date
PU
01:52pTop Midday Decliners
MT
06:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/09ViaSat Shares Slide After Raymond James Downgrade
MT
11/05NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/04Canadian Natural Resources profit beats on higher oil demand, raises dividend
RE
11/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
11/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/02TRISTATE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 573 M - -
Net income 2021 1 335 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 042 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 20 558 M 20 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 99,90 $
Average target price 114,22 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.57.48%20 558
MORGAN STANLEY45.50%178 921
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION52.30%152 723
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.53.71%135 216
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.93%48 147
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-20.87%30 373