  5. Raymond James Financial, Inc.
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05:09 2023-03-22 pm EDT
91.74 USD   -3.56%
04:45pRaymond James Financial : REPORTS FEBRUARY 2023 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K
PU
04:41pRaymond James Financial Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pRaymond James Financial : reports February 2023 operating data
PU
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : REPORTS FEBRUARY 2023 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K

03/22/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS FEBRUARY 2023 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for February 2023, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

"Advisor retention and recruiting remained solid across our multiple affiliation options, however, client assets decreased compared to the preceding month driven by declines in the equity markets," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "Investment banking activity continues to be challenged in the current market environment."

"While cash sorting persisted into March, domestic cash sweep balances increased approximately $1 billion since March 9 and ended at nearly $51 billion as of March 21. In addition, our newly launched Enhanced Savings Program has raised approximately $1.5 billion of net new funds as of March 21. We continue to be viewed as a source of strength with robust capital and liquidity positions, as well as limited fixed-rate and duration risks. We are also a leader in deposits offering FDIC insurance coverage, at 94% of deposits at Raymond James Bank and 84% of deposits including TriState Capital Bank."

Operating Data
As of % change from
$ in billions February 28,
2023 		February 28,
2022 		January 31,
2023 		February 28,
2022 		January 31,
2023
Client assets under administration $ 1,204.3 $ 1,238.1 $ 1,224.7 (3)% (2)%
Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,148.8 $ 1,180.0 $ 1,168.3 (3)% (2)%
Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 654.0 $ 665.0 $ 665.3 (2)% (2)%
Financial assets under management
$ 190.6 $ 191.5 $ 194.4 -% (2)%
Bank loans, net
$ 43.6 $ 27.2 $ 43.8 60% -%
Clients' domestic cash sweep balances $ 51.7 $ 74.7 $ 55.7 (31)% (7)%

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.20 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available atwww.raymondjames.com.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 819 M - -
Net income 2023 2 046 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 20 486 M 20 486 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Congleton Carson Vice Chairman
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
