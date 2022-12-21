RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : REPORTS NOVEMBER 2022 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS NOVEMBER 2022 OPERATING DATA





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for November 2022, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.





"Financial advisor retention and recruiting momentum continue to be strong across our multiple affiliation options," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "Clients' domestic cash sweep balances decreased in November, but cash sorting activity has decelerated in December. In Capital Markets, despite a healthy pipeline, closings for investment banking continued to be challenged in November and are trending significantly below the preceding quarter."





Operating Data



As of % change from $ in billions November 30,

2022 November 30,

2021 October 31,

2022 November 30,

2021 October 31,

2022 Client assets under administration $ 1,205.9 $ 1,220.3 $ 1,149.5 (1)% 5% Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,147.0 $ 1,162.7 $ 1,095.0 (1)% 5% Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 651.8 $ 653.9 $ 618.2 -% 5% Financial assets under management $ 191.0 $ 196.4 $ 181.3 (3)% 5% Bank loans, net $ 43.6 $ 25.7 $ 43.6 70% -% Clients' domestic cash sweep balances $ 61.0 $ 68.4 $ 63.4 (11)% (4)%





