Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raymond James Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-21 pm EST
106.74 USD   +1.08%
05:23pRaymond James Financial : reports November 2022 operating data
PU
05:23pRaymond James Financial : REPORTS NOVEMBER 2022 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pRaymond James Financial Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : REPORTS NOVEMBER 2022 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS NOVEMBER 2022 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for November 2022, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

"Financial advisor retention and recruiting momentum continue to be strong across our multiple affiliation options," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "Clients' domestic cash sweep balances decreased in November, but cash sorting activity has decelerated in December. In Capital Markets, despite a healthy pipeline, closings for investment banking continued to be challenged in November and are trending significantly below the preceding quarter."

Operating Data
As of % change from
$ in billions November 30,
2022 		November 30,
2021 		October 31,
2022 		November 30,
2021 		October 31,
2022
Client assets under administration $ 1,205.9 $ 1,220.3 $ 1,149.5 (1)% 5%
Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,147.0 $ 1,162.7 $ 1,095.0 (1)% 5%
Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 651.8 $ 653.9 $ 618.2 -% 5%
Financial assets under management
$ 191.0 $ 196.4 $ 181.3 (3)% 5%
Bank loans, net
$ 43.6 $ 25.7 $ 43.6 70% -%
Clients' domestic cash sweep balances $ 61.0 $ 68.4 $ 63.4 (11)% (4)%

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.21 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available atwww.raymondjames.com.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
05:23pRaymond James Financial : reports November 2022 operating data
PU
05:23pRaymond James Financial : REPORTS NOVEMBER 2022 OPERATING DATA - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pRaymond James Financial Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
12/19Raymond James Financial Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
12/19Insider Sell: Raymond James Financial
MT
12/19Keefe Bruyette Woods Downgrades Raymond James Financial to Market Perform From Outperfo..
MT
12/15Insider Sell: Raymond James Financial
MT
12/09Insider Sell: Raymond James Financial
MT
12/08Raymond James hires veteran banker Patrick McCarthy as co-head of Healthcare Finance gr..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 927 M - -
Net income 2023 1 996 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 22 711 M 22 711 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 105,60 $
Average target price 124,60 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Jeffrey Alexander Dowdle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.4.73%22 711
CHARLES SCHWABB-5.40%148 518
MORGAN STANLEY-12.85%143 930
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.95%122 145
CITIGROUP INC.-27.45%84 854
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.72%39 716