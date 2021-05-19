Log in
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : REPORTS APRIL 2021 OPERATING DATA (Form 8-K)

05/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS APRIL 2021 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for April 2021, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about general trends in our major business segments. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

Record client assets under administration of $1.13 trillion increased 36% over April 2020 and 4% over March 2021. Record financial assets under management of $185.3 billion increased 35% over April 2020 and 4% over March 2021. The growth of client assets was driven by equity market appreciation and the net addition of financial advisors in the Private Client Group.

'Financial advisor retention and recruiting momentum both remain strong across our multiple affiliation options,' said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. 'Additionally, activity levels for fixed income and M&A are robust.'
Record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $23.1 billion increased 6% over April 2020 and 1% over March 2021.

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $61.7 billion increased 20% over April 2020 and declined 2% compared to March 2021.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,300 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.13 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available atwww.raymondjames.com.



Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Selected Key Metrics
$ in billions As of % change from
April 30,
2021 		April 30,
2020 		March 31,
2021 		April 30,
2020 		March 31,
2021
Client assets under administration $ 1,128.7 $ 827.7 $ 1,085.4 36% 4%
Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,068.4 $ 787.0 $ 1,028.1 36% 4%
Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 591.5 $ 414.4 $ 567.6 43% 4%
Financial assets under management $ 185.3 $ 137.2 $ 178.2 35% 4%
Raymond James Bank loans, net $ 23.1 $ 21.7 $ 22.9 6% 1%
Clients' domestic cash sweep balances $ 61.7 $ 51.6 $ 62.8 20% (2)%


Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 393 M - -
Net income 2021 1 280 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 18 152 M 18 152 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 76,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.39.98%18 152
MORGAN STANLEY28.54%161 815
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION33.67%133 742
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.38.24%129 413
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.75%47 064
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.65%31 998