RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : REPORTS APRIL 2021 OPERATING DATA (Form 8-K)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for April 2021, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about general trends in our major business segments. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.





Record client assets under administration of $1.13 trillion increased 36% over April 2020 and 4% over March 2021. Record financial assets under management of $185.3 billion increased 35% over April 2020 and 4% over March 2021. The growth of client assets was driven by equity market appreciation and the net addition of financial advisors in the Private Client Group.





'Financial advisor retention and recruiting momentum both remain strong across our multiple affiliation options,' said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. 'Additionally, activity levels for fixed income and M&A are robust.'

Record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $23.1 billion increased 6% over April 2020 and 1% over March 2021.





Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $61.7 billion increased 20% over April 2020 and declined 2% compared to March 2021.





About Raymond James Financial, Inc.





Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,300 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.13 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available atwww.raymondjames.com.













2021 Client assets under administration $ 1,128.7 $ 827.7 $ 1,085.4 36% 4% Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,068.4 $ 787.0 $ 1,028.1 36% 4% Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 591.5 $ 414.4 $ 567.6 43% 4% Financial assets under management $ 185.3 $ 137.2 $ 178.2 35% 4% Raymond James Bank loans, net $ 23.1 $ 21.7 $ 22.9 6% 1% Clients' domestic cash sweep balances $ 61.7 $ 51.6 $ 62.8 20% (2)%







