    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 04:04:19 pm EDT
94.19 USD   +2.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raymond James Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/23/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 23, 2022, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.34 per share, payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.  

 

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.26 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future shareholder distributions. In addition, future or conditional verbs such as “may,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.raymondjames.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Analyst Recommendations on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 985 M - -
Net income 2022 1 579 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 19 111 M 19 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 77,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 91,77 $
Average target price 125,63 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Thomas R. Tremaine Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.-8.60%19 111
MORGAN STANLEY-19.14%138 841
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.76%120 001
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-19.80%100 699
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.41%41 390
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.65%23 230