    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Raymond James Financial : ' Financial Services Sales And Trading Group Enhances Its Insurance Capabilities By Adding A Sector Specialist

02/03/2022 | 01:51pm EST
Media Contact:
Jana Fuller
727.567.2824
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
February 3, 2022
Raymond James' Financial Services Sales And Trading Group Enhances Its Insurance Capabilities By Adding A Sector Specialist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James has strengthened its capital markets capabilities in the insurance industry with the addition of Blair Smith as a director in the Financial Services Sales and Trading group. Smith has a deep understanding of the property casualty, life insurance, and insurance distribution and services verticals developed over three decades serving institutional clients focused on the insurance sector.

In this new capacity, Smith will provide his unique insights to clients in support of Raymond James' growing insurance research product led by Greg Peters. Additionally, he will leverage his network of market participants to provide market making and capital markets access to underfollowed public insurance companies. His addition to the team will bolster Raymond James' long-term track record of service to the insurance industry in both the debt and equity capital markets.

"We are thrilled to add someone with Blair's standing to lead our insurance effort," said Bill Sammon, head of the Financial Services Sales and Trading group. "Blair's tenure in the business positions him perfectly to increase our impact with institutional investors focused on the insurance space, while also providing market insights and access to underfollowed small and micro-cap insurance companies."

Smith joins Raymond James from Janney Montgomery Scott, where he was a sector specialist in their institutional sales group. He was previously a board member and the head of U.S. Equities at Fox-Pitt, Kelton (FPK). His tenure included FPK's ownership by Swiss Re during which he also participated in Swiss Re Capital Markets efforts to broaden the distribution of insurance-linked securities products to institutional investors. He began his career at Salomon Brothers as a corporate finance analyst. Smith earned his undergraduate degree from George Washington University and his MBA at Columbia.

"I am excited to join Raymond James and be a part of the Financial Institutions Sales & Trading group," Smith said. "I look forward to helping broaden Raymond James' efforts within insurance and working closely with the multitude of talented professionals."

Raymond James' Financial Services Investment Banking group provides M&A advisory, capital formation and restructuring services to depository institutions, insurance organizations, specialty lenders, asset managers and business development companies. Since 2012, the group has executed 209 advisory assignments representing nearly $22 billion in transaction value and 260 capital offerings representing more than $47 billion in value.

About Raymond James Investment Banking

Raymond James Investment Banking offers highly regarded capital formation and financial advisory services. Since 2015, we have participated in raising nearly $245 billion in capital for our corporate clients and completed more than 800 advisory assignments, including more than 680 M&A buy-side or sell-side advisory assignments. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,500 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.26 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
