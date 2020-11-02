Raymond James Financial : expands Private Capital Solutions Investment Banking practice

Log in
11/02/2020 | 10:50am EST
Media Contact:
Jana Fuller
727.567.2824
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
November 2, 2020
Raymond James expands Private Capital Solutions Investment Banking practice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James has hired experienced finance professional Jeffrey Groves as managing director in the firm's Private Capital Solutions Investment Banking practice. Based in New York City, Groves will focus on financial sponsor coverage, specifically advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies on the strategy and execution of debt market transactions as well as restructuring opportunities.

As Raymond James has expanded its Investment Banking practice in recent years, the Private Capital Solutions team identified a need for a dedicated investment banking professional focused on working with private equity firms on available balance sheet solutions, helping achieve their objectives and those of their portfolio companies. Groves will work alongside the Raymond James Financial Sponsor Coverage team to expand and strengthen the firm's sponsor relationships.

'Jeffrey has cultivated a number of strong relationships across the sponsor community, especially in the Diversified Industrials sector, an industry group that has significantly expanded at Raymond James in the last year through a number of key hires,' said Geoffrey Richards, head of the 22-person Private Capital Solutions Investment Banking team. 'With strong expertise involving complex transactions and sophisticated debt instruments, Jeffrey is the perfect fit to work with the growing number of companies that need investment banking expertise in these specialized areas.'

Groves joins Raymond James after 16 years with UBS's financial sponsors and leveraged finance groups. He previously worked at GE Capital and in the leveraged finance group at Bear Stearns. Groves holds an undergraduate degree from Canada's Dalhousie University and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

'With interest rates near zero and the prospect of an uneven economic recovery continuing for some time, access to creative debt and structured equity solutions is critical for both corporate and private equity clients,' said Groves. 'Raymond James has a robust distribution platform that really leverages all of the investment banking capabilities and services offered, giving clients from all corners of the firm access to multiple offerings.'

About Raymond James Investment Banking
Raymond James Investment Banking offers highly regarded capital formation and financial advisory services. Since 2015, we have participated in raising nearly $280 billion in capital for our corporate clients and completed over 875 advisory assignments, including nearly 750 M&A buy-side or sell-side advisory assignments.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,200 financial advisors. Total client assets are $930 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 15:49:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
