Raymond James Financial : expands Private Capital Solutions Investment Banking practice

November 2, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James has hired experienced finance professional Jeffrey Groves as managing director in the firm's Private Capital Solutions Investment Banking practice. Based in New York City, Groves will focus on financial sponsor coverage, specifically advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies on the strategy and execution of debt market transactions as well as restructuring opportunities.

As Raymond James has expanded its Investment Banking practice in recent years, the Private Capital Solutions team identified a need for a dedicated investment banking professional focused on working with private equity firms on available balance sheet solutions, helping achieve their objectives and those of their portfolio companies. Groves will work alongside the Raymond James Financial Sponsor Coverage team to expand and strengthen the firm's sponsor relationships.

'Jeffrey has cultivated a number of strong relationships across the sponsor community, especially in the Diversified Industrials sector, an industry group that has significantly expanded at Raymond James in the last year through a number of key hires,' said Geoffrey Richards, head of the 22-person Private Capital Solutions Investment Banking team. 'With strong expertise involving complex transactions and sophisticated debt instruments, Jeffrey is the perfect fit to work with the growing number of companies that need investment banking expertise in these specialized areas.'

Groves joins Raymond James after 16 years with UBS's financial sponsors and leveraged finance groups. He previously worked at GE Capital and in the leveraged finance group at Bear Stearns. Groves holds an undergraduate degree from Canada's Dalhousie University and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

'With interest rates near zero and the prospect of an uneven economic recovery continuing for some time, access to creative debt and structured equity solutions is critical for both corporate and private equity clients,' said Groves. 'Raymond James has a robust distribution platform that really leverages all of the investment banking capabilities and services offered, giving clients from all corners of the firm access to multiple offerings.'

