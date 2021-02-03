Log in
Raymond James Financial : expands Public Finance practice by hiring veteran municipal banker

02/03/2021 | 11:11am EST
Media Contact:
Kelly Gonzalez
727.567.2824
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
February 2, 2021
Raymond James expands Public Finance practice by hiring veteran municipal banker

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James is expanding its public finance capabilities nationally by hiring veteran municipal banker Jim Tricolli as managing director. Based outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tricolli will provide professional counsel to EVP, Head of Public Finance/Debt Investment Banking Gavin Murrey and his senior managers as they look to expand the firm's practice across the country.

'Jim is a talented banker and respected manager with deep expertise in public finance,' said Murrey. 'As we continue to grow our debt investment banking platform, our focus is on attracting top-quality talent who are adept at delivering results. His addition demonstrates Raymond James' continued commitment to building the leading public finance team in the nation, and I look forward to working with Jim to achieve that goal.'

Tricolli brings over 30 years of experience in building and managing successful public finance businesses. Most recently, he was the co-head of Public Finance at RBC where he managed one of the largest municipal finance platforms in the country with operations based in New York City that included Municipal Banking, a top five nationally ranked underwriter for municipal bonds, and a leading tax equity syndication team. Tricolli graduated from Dickinson College with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Policy and Management, and he holds Series 7, 24, 50, 52, 53 and 79 securities licenses.

'I am excited to join the well-respected Public Finance team at Raymond James and fulfill its strategic vision to be the best public finance platform in the U.S.,' Tricolli said. 'Public Finance's contribution to economic development is crucial, especially during this time, and I look forward to building the firm's presence throughout the country.'

Consistently ranked as a top 10 underwriter of municipal bonds nationally, according to Bloomberg*, Raymond James has one of the largest public finance practices in the country with approximately 170 professionals in 36 locations nationwide and is searching for additional talented bankers to continue expanding the practice. The firm offers municipal issuers a comprehensive distribution platform and the largest middle market sales force of any U.S. broker/dealer.

*Rankings based on par amount. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,200 financial advisors. Total client assets are $930 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
