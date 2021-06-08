Log in
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Raymond James Financial : continues health care sector growth, hires medical device-focused banker

06/08/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
880 Carillon Parkway
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
727-567-1000
800-248-8863

© 2018 Raymond James Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange / SIPC, and Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC, are subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James© is a registered trademark of Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 15:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 373 M - -
Net income 2021 1 263 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 042 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 17 956 M 17 956 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 145,60 $
Last Close Price 130,67 $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.38.42%17 956
MORGAN STANLEY36.01%173 425
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION40.89%140 967
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.47.19%137 791
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.36%49 485
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.92%35 184