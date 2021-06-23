June 23, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Steve Hollister, 727.567.2824 Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh, 727.567.7654 raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS MAY 2021 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for May 2021, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about general trends in our major business segments. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

Record client assets under administration of $1.15 trillion increased 34% over May 2020 and 2% over April 2021. Record financial assets under management of $187.5 billion increased 31% over May 2020 and 1% over April 2021. The growth of client assets was driven by equity market appreciation and the net addition of financial advisors in the Private Client Group.

"Across our multiple affiliation options, financial advisor retention and recruiting remain strong," said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. "Additionally, fixed income activity continues to be solid and the M&A pipeline remains robust."

Record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $23.7 billion increased 11% over May 2020 and 3% over April 2021.

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $62.2 billion increased 21% over May 2020 and 1% over April 2021.

