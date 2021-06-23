Log in
Raymond James Financial : reports May 2021 operating data

06/23/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
June 23, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Steve Hollister, 727.567.2824

Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh, 727.567.7654

raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS MAY 2021 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for May 2021, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about general trends in our major business segments. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

Record client assets under administration of $1.15 trillion increased 34% over May 2020 and 2% over April 2021. Record financial assets under management of $187.5 billion increased 31% over May 2020 and 1% over April 2021. The growth of client assets was driven by equity market appreciation and the net addition of financial advisors in the Private Client Group.

"Across our multiple affiliation options, financial advisor retention and recruiting remain strong," said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. "Additionally, fixed income activity continues to be solid and the M&A pipeline remains robust."

Record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $23.7 billion increased 11% over May 2020 and 3% over April 2021.

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $62.2 billion increased 21% over May 2020 and 1% over April 2021.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,300 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.15 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF.

Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Selected Key Metrics

$ in billions

As of

% change from

May 31,

May 31,

April 30,

May 31,

April 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

Client assets under administration

$

1,146.1

$

858.2

$

1,128.7

34%

2%

Private Client Group assets under administration

$

1,085.9

$

816.0

$

1,068.4

33%

2%

Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts

$

603.0

$

431.8

$

591.5

40%

2%

Financial assets under management

$

187.5

$

143.6

$

185.3

31%

1%

Raymond James Bank loans, net

$

23.7

$

21.4

$

23.1

11%

3%

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances

$

62.2

$

51.5

$

61.7

21%

1%

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 20:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
