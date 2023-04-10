Advanced search
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:50 2023-04-10 am EDT
89.56 USD   +0.23%
09:16aRaymond James Financial : renews and expands revolving credit agreement to $750 million
PU
04/04Raymond James Financial Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raymond James Financial : renews and expands revolving credit agreement to $750 million

04/10/2023 | 09:16am EDT
Media Contact:
Steve Hollister
727.567.2824
Investor Contact:
Kristina Waugh
727.567.7654
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
April 10, 2023
Raymond James renews and expands revolving credit agreement to $750 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. announced today that they have renewed their revolving credit agreement and expanded it from $500 million to $750 million with a syndicate of lenders led by Bank of America, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase Bank, PNC Bank, Regions Bank and U.S. Bank.

"Raymond James' strong balance sheet and long-standing relationships with banking partners enabled us to upsize the five-year committed corporate revolver with enhanced terms to further strengthen our contingent liquidity sources," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "The ability to execute this facility in a challenging market environment is a testament to our long-term, conservative approach, which will continue to guide our decisions and place us in the best possible position to meet our stakeholders' needs."

Details of the agreement will be available upon its filing on www.sec.govno later than Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by searching Raymond James Financial.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.20 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 13:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 780 M - -
Net income 2023 2 024 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,47x
Yield 2023 1,76%
Capitalization 19 242 M 19 242 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 89,35 $
Average target price 122,60 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Jeffrey Alexander Dowdle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.-16.38%19 242
MORGAN STANLEY-0.98%140 797
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.11%113 202
CHARLES SCHWAB-40.73%89 753
CITIGROUP INC.1.39%89 265
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.33%43 260
