Raymond James Financial : renews and expands revolving credit agreement to $750 million

April 10, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. announced today that they have renewed their revolving credit agreement and expanded it from $500 million to $750 million with a syndicate of lenders led by Bank of America, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase Bank, PNC Bank, Regions Bank and U.S. Bank.

"Raymond James' strong balance sheet and long-standing relationships with banking partners enabled us to upsize the five-year committed corporate revolver with enhanced terms to further strengthen our contingent liquidity sources," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "The ability to execute this facility in a challenging market environment is a testament to our long-term, conservative approach, which will continue to guide our decisions and place us in the best possible position to meet our stakeholders' needs."

Details of the agreement will be available upon its filing on www.sec.govno later than Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by searching Raymond James Financial.

