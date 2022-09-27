Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raymond James Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-27 pm EDT
100.00 USD   -0.73%
04:54pRaymond James Financial Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pRaymond James Financial : reports August 2022 operating data
PU
09/21Raymond James Unveils Private Wealth Advisor Designation Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raymond James Financial : reports August 2022 operating data

09/27/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 27, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Steve Hollister, 727.567.2824

Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh, 727.567.7654

raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS AUGUST 2022 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for August 2022, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

"Advisor retention and recruiting remain strong, although client assets declined primarily due to the lower equity markets," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "As expected, clients' domestic cash sweep balances decreased in August and have declined further in September predominantly due to client cash sorting activity. Investment banking revenues improved compared to the preceding month and the M&A pipeline remains healthy, but the timing of closings is largely dependent on market conditions."

Selected Key Metrics

As of

% change from

$ in billions

August 31,

August 31,

July 31,

August 31,

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Client assets under administration

$

1,163.7

$

1,207.7

$

1,189.3

(4)%

(2)%

Private Client Group assets under administration

$

1,107.5

$

1,143.6

$

1,131.8

(3)%

(2)%

Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts

$

626.9

$

643.5

$

643.0

(3)%

(3)%

Financial assets under management

$

187.0

$

197.8

$

192.4

(5)%

(3)%

Bank loans, net

$

42.8

$

25.0

$

42.3

71%

1%

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances

$

68.8

$

65.6

$

72.6

5%

(5)%

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,600 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.16 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF.

Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
04:54pRaymond James Financial Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04:26pRaymond James Financial : reports August 2022 operating data
PU
09/21Raymond James Unveils Private Wealth Advisor Designation Program
GL
09/12Insider Sell: Raymond James Financial
MT
08/30Raymond James Financial Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
08/29Raymond James Financial declares quarterly dividends on common and preferred stock
AQ
08/26Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Raymond James Financial to $130 From $108, Reiterates..
MT
08/25Raymond James Financial Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.34 a Share, Payable Oct. 17 to S..
MT
08/25Raymond James Financial Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
GL
08/25Raymond James Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock, Payable on ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 951 M - -
Net income 2022 1 457 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 21 742 M 21 742 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 100,74 $
Average target price 118,71 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Thomas R. Tremaine Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.0.34%21 742
MORGAN STANLEY-18.74%136 934
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-15.71%133 419
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.06%95 876
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.58%35 435
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-25.21%22 630