RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS OCTOBER 2020 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In an effort to provide timely information to investors about general trends in our major business segments, we are releasing selected operating data for October 2020. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

Client assets under administration of $922.6 billion increased 8% over October 2019 and declined 1% compared to September 2020. Financial assets under management of $151.0 billion increased 4% over October 2019 and declined 1% compared to September 2020. The year-over-year growth of client assets was driven by equity market appreciation since October 2019 and the net addition of financial advisors in the Private Client Group. The decrease of client assets compared to September 2020 was primarily attributable to the decline in equity markets, with the S&P 500 Index down 3% compared to the prior month.

"Financial advisor recruiting activity is robust across our multiple affiliation options," said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. "Institutional fixed income activity continues to be strong and the M&A pipeline is healthy."

Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $21.6 billion increased 3% over October 2019 and 2% over September 2020.

Record clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $57.0 billion increased 53% over October 2019, and 3% over September 2020 despite quarterly fee billings in the month.

