RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-22 pm EST
123.52 USD   +0.38%
Raymond James Financial : reports October 2022 operating data
PU
08:54aUBS Initiates Coverage on Raymond James Financial With Neutral Rating, $127 Price Target
MT
05:38aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Gains Seen -2-
DJ
Raymond James Financial : reports October 2022 operating data

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
November 22, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Steve Hollister, 727.567.2824

Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh, 727.567.7654

raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS OCTOBER 2022 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for October 2022, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

"Client assets increased over the preceding month driven primarily by equity market appreciation and strong advisor retention and recruiting across our multiple affiliation options," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "Clients' domestic cash sweep balances decreased in October due to the payment of client quarterly fee billings and client cash sorting activity, which has continued in November. Investment banking activity remains challenged across the industry, and despite a healthy M&A pipeline, the timing of closings is largely dependent on market conditions."

Operating Data

As of

% change from

$ in billions

October 31,

October 31,

September 30,

October 31,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Client assets under administration

$

1,149.5

$

1,230.4

$

1,093.1

(7)%

5%

Private Client Group assets under administration

$

1,095.0

$

1,173.8

$

1,039.0

(7)%

5%

Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts

$

618.2

$

658.5

$

586.0

(6)%

5%

Financial assets under management

$

181.3

$

199.3

$

173.8

(9)%

4%

Bank loans, net

$

43.6

$

25.4

$

43.2

72%

1%

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances

$

63.4

$

66.8

$

67.1

(5)%

(6)%

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.15 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF.

Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 21:30:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
