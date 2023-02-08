Raymond James Financial : to present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Media Contact: Steve Hollister 727.567.2824 727.567.2824 Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh 727.567.7654 727.567.7654 raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

February 8, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) announced today that Chair and CEO Paul Reilly and CFO Paul Shoukry will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Miami, Fla. on Tuesday, February 14, at 11:55 a.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on raymondjames.com under "More, Investor Relations, Presentations and Webcasts." An audio replay of the meeting will be available on this page until 5:00 p.m. ET on May 31, 2023.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.17 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.



