    RJF   US7547301090

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

(RJF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:33 2022-10-19 pm EDT
99.73 USD   -2.95%
Raymond James Financial : to report fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results
PU
11:59aCredit Suisse Initiates Raymond James Financial at Neutral with $120 Price Target
MT
10/13[CORRECTION]: On October 12, 2022, a Key Development was inadvertently sent stating Raymond James Financials, Inc. acquired Baird Capital Partners.
CI
Raymond James Financial : to report fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results

10/19/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Media Contact:
Steve Hollister
727.567.2824
Investor Contact:
Kristina Waugh
727.567.7654
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
October 19, 2022
Raymond James Financial to report fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results will take place the following morning, Thursday, October 27, at 8:15 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast, and the presentation which management will review on the call, will be available at www.raymondjames.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, please dial: 800-694-6012 (conference code: 22021089). An audio replay of the call will be available at the same location until December 31, 2022.

About Raymond James Financial Services
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,600 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.16 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 18:04:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 922 M - -
Net income 2022 1 450 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 22 178 M 22 178 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 78,3%
Managers and Directors
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul M. Shoukry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Bella Loykhter Allaire Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Thomas R. Tremaine Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.2.35%22 178
MORGAN STANLEY-19.07%134 571
CHARLES SCHWABB-18.42%129 128
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-19.82%102 134
CITIGROUP INC.-26.89%85 506
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.20%35 189