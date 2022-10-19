Raymond James Financial : to report fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results

Media Contact: Steve Hollister 727.567.2824 727.567.2824 Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh 727.567.7654 727.567.7654 raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

October 19, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results will take place the following morning, Thursday, October 27, at 8:15 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast, and the presentation which management will review on the call, will be available at www.raymondjames.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, please dial: 800-694-6012 (conference code: 22021089). An audio replay of the call will be available at the same location until December 31, 2022.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,600 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.16 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.



