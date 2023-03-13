ReGen III Engages Raymond James

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Raymond James & Associates Inc. ("Raymond James"), a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF).

Raymond James will act as an initial purchaser or placement agent to ReGen III for debt instruments or debt obligations issued by ReGen III to finance the Company's Texas recycling project. The placement of these debt instruments may include the participation of commercial lenders and/or certain United States governmental agencies. The services to be provided by Raymond James are over and above the existing debt proposals ReGen III received from lenders such as Export Development Canada.

Working with Raymond James to secure comprehensive, project-level debt coverage is complementary to the Company's recently announced engagement of National Bank Financial Inc. for financial advisory and investment banking services in support of existing and proposed project-level financing structures, and to secure US$150 million in equity.

Greg Clarkes, Chairman & CEO of ReGen III stated, "We look forward to working with Raymond James, a proven leader in U.S. debt financings. Through Raymond James' broad institutional client footprint, ReGen III will be showcasing its Texas project to a much wider American audience. We are excited about the prospects of securing additional project debt financing opportunities arising from the engagement of Raymond James and we look forward to building a successful, long-term relationship that translates into significant value for our shareholders."

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.22 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing disruptive, patented technology to recycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen™ process is expected to reduce CO 2 e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

ReGen III has a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the sustainable base oils produced at the company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility. In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the facility, where world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies - are providing detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up services.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

For further information, please contact:

Kimberly Hedlin

Vice President, Corporate Finance

Tel.: (403) 921-9012

Email: Info@ReGenIII.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

