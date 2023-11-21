RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS OCTOBER 2023 OPERATING DATA





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for October 2023, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.





"While advisor retention and recruiting remained solid across our multiple affiliation options, client assets decreased compared to the preceding month driven primarily by declines in the equity markets in October," said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. "Clients' domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program (ESP) balances increased 1% over September, with ESP balances growing to $14.0 billion and cash sweep balances flat compared to the prior month, although cash sorting activity continued in November. Our investment banking pipeline remains healthy, however, closings across the industry remain challenged in the current market environment."





Operating Data



As of % change from $ in billions October 31,

2023 October 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 Client assets under administration $ 1,239.2 $ 1,149.5 $ 1,256.5 8% (1)% Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,185.1 $ 1,095.0 $ 1,201.2 8% (1)% Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 670.0 $ 618.2 $ 683.2 8% (2)% Financial assets under management $ 196.5 $ 181.3 $ 196.4 8% -% Bank loans, net $ 43.8 $ 43.6 $ 43.8 -% -% Clients' domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program balances $ 56.9 $ 63.4 $ 56.4 (10)% 1%





