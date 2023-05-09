Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Raymond Limited
  News
  Summary
    RAYMOND   INE301A01014

RAYMOND LIMITED

(RAYMOND)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-05-09 am EDT
1599.40 INR   +0.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian textile maker Raymond posts 6% rise in Q4 core profit as sales grow

05/09/2023 | 06:49am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Raymond Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly 6% rise in quarterly core profit on the back of higher sales in its key textiles and apparel businesses.

The textile maker reported consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 3.79 billion rupees ($46.34 million) for the three months to March 31, up from 3.58 billion rupees a year before.

However, the company's net profit was down over 26% at 1.94 billion rupees during the period, as a larger tax deferment had propped up profitability in the quarter ended March 2022.

India's retail inflation eased towards the end of the quarter and is likely to drop further in the current fiscal year. Easing inflation and rising disposable incomes are expected to drive consumer spending, fuelling a further recovery in demand.

The Mumbai-based firm, one of India's largest suit and shirt makers, has benefited from a rise in demand for textiles as Indians shop clothes for weddings and step out more often following successive years of COVID-19 curbs.

Quarterly revenue rose about 10% to 21.50 billion rupees, with textile sales slightly up. Meanwhile, the apparel and garment segments posted an 18.9% and 43.6% jump in sales, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company last month said it would de-merge into two separate listed entities - Raymond and Raymond Consumer Care - to turn net debt free and unlock higher value.

While Raymond would focus only on real estate, engineering and denim production, Raymond Consumer Care would manage its flagship lifestyle business that houses Raymond brand of suits and Parx brand of casual wear.

Shares of Raymond fell as much as 1.6% after reporting results but reversed course to close 0.9% higher.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 82 057 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net income 2023 4 819 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net Debt 2023 4 283 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 0,19%
Capitalization 106 B 1 290 M 1 290 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 270
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart RAYMOND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raymond Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 585,20 INR
Average target price 2 133,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gautam Hari Singhania Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Agarwal Group Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Darji Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shiv Surinder Kumar Independent Non-Executive Director
Dinesh Kumar Lal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYMOND LIMITED7.79%1 290
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED11.82%2 415
TEIJIN LIMITED17.78%2 162
TRIDENT LIMITED-5.40%1 980
COATS GROUP PLC11.78%1 493
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION25.34%1 414
