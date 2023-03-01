RYAM CFO, SVP Finance to Present at J. P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today Marcus J. Moeltner, its Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President Finance, will be presenting at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, and hosting meetings with investors.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, RYAM employs just over 2,500 people and generated an estimated $1.7 billion of revenues in 2022. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005787/en/