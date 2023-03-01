Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYAM   US75508B1044

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

(RYAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:32 2023-03-01 am EST
8.510 USD   +3.78%
10:05aRYAM CFO, SVP Finance to Present at J. P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
02/28Rayonier Advanced Materials Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Up; Shares Rise
MT
02/28Transcript : Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RYAM CFO, SVP Finance to Present at J. P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

03/01/2023 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today Marcus J. Moeltner, its Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President Finance, will be presenting at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, and hosting meetings with investors.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, RYAM employs just over 2,500 people and generated an estimated $1.7 billion of revenues in 2022. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
10:05aRYAM CFO, SVP Finance to Present at J. P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance ..
BU
02/28Rayonier Advanced Materials Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Up; Shares Rise
MT
02/28Transcript : Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28,..
CI
02/28Rayonier Advanced Materials Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Up
MT
02/27Rayonier Advanced Materials : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27Earnings Flash (RYAM) RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS Reports Q4 EPS $0.04
MT
02/27Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
02/27Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/27Earnings Flash (RYAM) RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS Posts Q4 Revenue $500M, vs. Street Es..
MT
02/27CORRECTING and REPLACING RYAM Announces Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 654 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,20 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
DeLyle W. Bloomquist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus J. Moeltner Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Lisa M. Palumbo Non-Executive Chairman
Erin M. Byers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
James L. Posze Chief Administrative Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.-14.58%525
ECOLAB INC.9.49%45 335
SIKA AG19.03%43 307
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION17.27%29 805
GIVAUDAN SA0.28%27 993
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG13.90%17 809