Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYAM   US75508B1044

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

(RYAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
3.340 USD   -3.75%
06:56aRYAM Elects Charles R. Eggert to the Board of Directors
BU
10/19RYAM Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release
BU
10/19Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RYAM Elects Charles R. Eggert to the Board of Directors

10/20/2022 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rayonier Advance Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) announced today that Charles (Chas) R. Eggert has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective October 19th, 2022.

“We’re pleased to welcome Chas to our Board of Directors and look forward to benefitting from his more than 40 years of industry experience and proven expertise,” stated Lisa M. Palumbo, Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. “Chas has an impressive track record of strategic leadership and operational transformation that has driven value across global specialty chemicals, biomaterials, and food ingredients businesses. We believe his insights and perspectives will be extremely additive to our Company, as we continue to strengthen our leadership position and drive growth in our cellulose specialties, biomaterials, paperboard, and high yield businesses.”

Eggert has been an Operating Partner at iSelect Fund Management, a venture capital firm focused on early stage agriculture, food, nutrition, and wellness growth companies, since 2019. In this role, he was responsible for identifying investments, developing portfolio company value creation strategies, and advising fund and portfolio company managements on strategy, business development, and operations. Prior to this, Eggert served as an Operating Partner for Arsenal Capital Partners, a lower middle market private equity firm that specializes in building value for specialty chemical and healthcare service companies from 2016 to 2019. While at Arsenal, he served as a Board member at portfolio companies, Spartech LLC, Chroma Color Corporation and Meridian Adhesives Group. He also served as President and CEO of Solvaira Specialties, one of Arsenal’s portfolio companies and served 6 years as CEO of the renewable chemicals company OPX Biotechnologies, Inc. Eggert is currently a Board member of CP Kelco.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, RYAM employs just over 2,500 people and generated $1.4 billion of revenues in 2021. More information is available at www.RYAMglobal.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
06:56aRYAM Elects Charles R. Eggert to the Board of Directors
BU
10/19RYAM Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release
BU
10/19Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
10/13BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Rayonier Advanced Materials to $1.90 From $2.60..
MT
09/12RYAM CFO, SVP Finance, to Present at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
08/05Rayonier Advanced Materials : Financial Documents
PU
08/04RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on F..
CI
08/04Transcript : Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04,..
CI
08/03Rayonier Advanced Materials : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 607 M - -
Net income 2022 -41,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,34 $
Average target price 3,97 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
DeLyle W. Bloomquist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus J. Moeltner Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Lisa M. Palumbo Non-Executive Chairman
Erin M. Byers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
James L. Posze Chief Administrative Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.-41.51%214
ECOLAB INC.-37.88%41 531
SIKA AG-42.16%33 677
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION9.73%30 045
GIVAUDAN SA-39.07%26 844
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.13%16 841