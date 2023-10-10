Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) (the “Company”), the global leader in High Purity Cellulose, outlined its financial growth strategy during the 2023 Investor Day event earlier today.

De Lyle W. Bloomquist, RYAM’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Looking beyond the current headwinds, RYAM has a tremendous opportunity to drive significant upside for its shareholders through capturing value from our Cellulose Specialties offerings, unlocking the potential of our Biomaterials business, reducing our commodity exposure, and addressing our balance sheet."

Key Highlights:

Core Cellulose Specialties business expected to benefit from recent capacity closure in the industry.

Focus on generating free cash flow and repaying debt to position the Company to refinance its 2026 Notes in 2024.

Investments to expand Biomaterials business provide compelling growth prospects financed with low-cost capital.

Conducting strategic review of Temiscaming site including a potential sale of non-core businesses with proceeds expected to be applied toward debt reduction.

Executing strategy to minimize negative EBITDA impact of commodity viscose and paper pulp products.

Demonstrating a willingness to curtail production based on market conditions.

Near-term hurdles with expected lower third-quarter results and guidance for the full year. A more detailed update to be provided at the next quarter earnings call in early November.

Financial vision centered on achieving $325 million in annual EBITDA over the next five years.

A replay of the 2023 Investor Day event will be available tomorrow at www.RYAM.com in the Investors section.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada, and France, RYAM employs just over 2,500 people and generated an estimated $1.7 billion of revenues in 2022. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.

