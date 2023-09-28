Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) (the “Company”) is excited to announce its upcoming Investor Day event scheduled for October 10, 2023. This event provides investors, analysts, and the financial community with a unique opportunity to gain insights into RYAM's strategic direction, business initiatives, and financial outlook.

During the Investor Day presentation, RYAM's executive team will provide in-depth information on the company's performance, growth strategies, and future prospects. Attendees will also have the chance to engage in a Q&A session with key RYAM leaders.

Event Details: Date: October 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 am ET – 12:00 pm ET Location: New York Stock Exchange: Siebert Hall Live Webcast: Link available at RYAM.com RSVP*: Please RSVP by emailing InvestorRelations@ryam.com



RYAM is committed to delivering value to its shareholders and believes Investor Day is an excellent platform for fostering transparency and open communication.

We look forward to sharing our vision, strategy, and performance highlights with you on October 10th. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@ryam.com.

*Deadline to RSVP: October 3, 2023

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada, and France, RYAM employs just over 2,500 people and generated an estimated $1.7 billion of revenues in 2022. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal, or other outcomes, including business and market conditions, outlook, and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials’ or future or expected events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained. It is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928449910/en/