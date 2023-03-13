Advanced search
    RYAM   US75508B1044

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

(RYAM)
03/13/2023
6.840 USD   -11.17%
03/01 RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/01 RYAM CFO, SVP Finance to Present at J. P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
02/28 Rayonier Advanced Materials Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Up; Shares Rise
MT
Rayonier Advanced Materials : Management Change - Form 8-K

03/13/2023
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Operations
On March 13, 2023, William R. Manzer informed management of his intention to retire as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Operations of the Company, effective at 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2023. Thereafter, through March 31, 2024, Mr. Manzer will remain with the Company as a non-executive employee in the role of Senior Advisor to support the transition of his responsibilities and to finish several projects in which he is significantly immersed.
Item 8.01 Other Events
Michael R. Osborne will be joining the Company on April 10, 2023 as Vice President, Manufacturing to replace Mr. Manzer. Mr. Osborne currently holds the position of Vice President, Global Manufacturing for Kraton Pine Chemicals.




Disclaimer

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 11:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
