Rayonier Advanced Materials : Management Change - Form 8-K









UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED)

March 13, 2023

COMMISSION FILE NUMBER 001-36285

Incorporated in the State of Delaware

I.R.S. Employer Identification Number 46-4559529

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

1301 Riverplace Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida32207

(Principal Executive Office)

Telephone Number: (904) 357-4600

Check the appropriate box below if the form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value RYAM New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act ☐

















Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Operations

On March 13, 2023, William R. Manzer informed management of his intention to retire as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Operations of the Company, effective at 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2023. Thereafter, through March 31, 2024, Mr. Manzer will remain with the Company as a non-executive employee in the role of Senior Advisor to support the transition of his responsibilities and to finish several projects in which he is significantly immersed.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Michael R. Osborne will be joining the Company on April 10, 2023 as Vice President, Manufacturing to replace Mr. Manzer. Mr. Osborne currently holds the position of Vice President, Global Manufacturing for Kraton Pine Chemicals.

















1





Signature

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. By: /s/ Richard Colby Slaughter Richard Colby Slaughter Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

March 13, 2023









2

ryam-20230313