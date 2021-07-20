Log in
    RYAM   US75508B1044

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

(RYAM)
  Report
Rayonier Advanced Materials : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release

07/20/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) plans to release its second quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market closes.

Rayonier Advanced Materials will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.rayonieram.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13721701.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs just over 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.7 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 916 M - -
Net income 2021 25,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 381 M 381 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,99 $
Average target price 8,83 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Gerard Boynton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus J. Moeltner Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
DeLyle W. Bloomquist Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Erin M. Byers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Thomas I. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.-8.13%420
ECOLAB INC.-2.78%59 326
SIKA AG27.58%47 020
GIVAUDAN SA18.20%43 647
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.82.06%29 496
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG12.60%23 003