RAYONIER INC.

(RYN)
Rayonier : Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend

02/22/2021 | 08:46am EST
Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

The Company also announced today, that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a first quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per operating partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on March 31, 2021 to holders of record on March 17, 2021.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 844 M - -
Net income 2020 38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 123x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 4 776 M 4 776 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,15x
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,40 $
Last Close Price 34,73 $
Spread / Highest target -4,98%
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Laurence Nunes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dod A. Fraser Chairman
Shelby Pyatt VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
V. Larkin Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER INC.18.21%4 776
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)0.85%100 557
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)4.15%71 509
PUBLIC STORAGE1.63%41 031
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-7.22%29 086
WELLTOWER INC.5.83%28 545
