    RYN   US7549071030

RAYONIER INC.

(RYN)
Rayonier : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

10/25/2021 | 07:46am EDT
Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.

The Company also announced today that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a fourth quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per operating partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on December 31, 2021 to holders of record on December 17, 2021.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2021, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.74 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (499,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with one fund comprising approximately 31,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the fund equates to approximately 6,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 929 M - -
Net income 2021 88,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,2x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 5 415 M 5 415 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 38,36 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Laurence Nunes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dod A. Fraser Chairman
Shelby Pyatt VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
V. Larkin Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYONIER INC.30.57%5 415
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)26.73%129 465
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)12.52%77 415
PUBLIC STORAGE41.31%57 182
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION22.50%37 864
WELLTOWER INC.25.41%34 244