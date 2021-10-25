Rayonier : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.

The Company also announced today that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a fourth quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per operating partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on December 31, 2021 to holders of record on December 17, 2021.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2021, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.74 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (499,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with one fund comprising approximately 31,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the fund equates to approximately 6,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

