Rayonier : CEO to Present at REITworld

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that David Nunes, President and CEO, will present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 18 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will take place virtually.

To listen to the live presentation, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration link. The presentation will be available for replay on the Company’s website shortly after the live event.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

