Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rayonier Inc.    RYN

RAYONIER INC.

(RYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rayonier : CEO to Present at REITworld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that David Nunes, President and CEO, will present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 18 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will take place virtually.

To listen to the live presentation, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration link. The presentation will be available for replay on the Company’s website shortly after the live event.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RAYONIER INC.
04:16pRAYONIER : CEO to Present at REITworld
BU
11/02RAYONIER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
10/28RAYONIER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28TITLE :  Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Material (PDF)
PU
10/28RAYONIER INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/28RAYONIER : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/19RAYONIER : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
10/12RAYONIER : Donates $80,000 for Disaster Relief
BU
10/08RAYONIER : Scheduled to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 28
BU
09/15RAYONIER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 848 M - -
Net income 2020 36,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 95,5x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 3 594 M 3 594 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,72x
EV / Sales 2021 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart RAYONIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,29 $
Last Close Price 26,36 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Laurence Nunes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dod A. Fraser Chairman
Mark McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelby Pyatt VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
V. Larkin Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER INC.-19.54%3 594
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)4.39%106 576
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.61%70 267
PUBLIC STORAGE8.31%40 253
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION26.90%34 081
WELLTOWER INC.-30.48%23 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group