Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rayonier Inc.    RYN

RAYONIER INC.

(RYN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/12 04:10:00 pm
28.7 USD   +0.49%
04:18pRAYONIER : Donates $80,000 for Disaster Relief
BU
10/08RAYONIER : Scheduled to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 28
BU
09/15RAYONIER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rayonier : Donates $80,000 for Disaster Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today an $80,000 donation to the American Red Cross, the Marion Polk Food Share, and the Oregon Food Bank for disaster relief assistance to the communities impacted by the recent wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and the recent hurricanes in the Gulf Coast.

“Many rural communities, already struggling in the face of the global pandemic, are now dealing with the devastating impact of these natural disasters,” said Doug Long, Sr. Vice President, Forest Resources. “Families have lost loved ones, their homes, and their jobs. Rayonier is committed to support the relief efforts and help these communities where we live and work get back on their feet.”

The donation is earmarked for seven local chapters of the American Red Cross in Alabama, Louisiana and Oregon, and for the Marion Polk Food Share and Oregon Food Bank in Oregon.

“Our hearts go out to all the people impacted by these disasters, the first responders and volunteers for their continued work on the frontlines helping rural communities,” said Long.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RAYONIER INC.
04:18pRAYONIER : Donates $80,000 for Disaster Relief
BU
10/08RAYONIER : Scheduled to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 28
BU
09/15RAYONIER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10RAYONIER INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09/10RAYONIER INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10RAYONIER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/05RAYONIER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05TITLE :  Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Material (PDF)
PU
08/05RAYONIER INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/05RAYONIER : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 821 M - -
Net income 2020 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 95,7x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 3 888 M 3 888 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart RAYONIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,21 $
Last Close Price 28,56 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Laurence Nunes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dod A. Fraser Chairman
Mark McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelby Pyatt VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
V. Larkin Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER INC.-12.39%3 888
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)6.47%108 532
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)17.73%70 236
PUBLIC STORAGE9.88%40 906
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION30.56%35 219
WELLTOWER INC.-31.14%23 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group