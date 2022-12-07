Rayonier Honored by Women Executive Leadership for Advancing Gender Diversity in the Boardroom

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been recognized for accelerating the advancement of gender diversity in the boardroom by Women Executive Leadership (WEL), a nonprofit organization that advocates, educates and connects accomplished executive women. The Elevate Award salutes public companies that have added female board members since WEL’s 2017 Census. Rayonier added its first female director to its board in 1994. Currently three female directors serve on its 10-member board, two of whom have joined since 2020.

“At Rayonier we are focused on creating a healthy and inclusive organizational culture based on shared values,” said President and CEO David Nunes. “This is mirrored both in our board makeup and the way in which our board and management team work together. Our nominating process is intended to complement our management team with the right mix of skills and experience, with the commitment to make the company stronger. We are proud to be recognized for the diversity represented on our board.”

Rayonier’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee uses a skills matrix, and each nominee is recruited to enhance the skills present on the existing board. Our intentional process has led not only to gender diversity, but to racial and international diversity as well.

“The diversity of our backgrounds and experiences brings creativity, acuity, and respect to all our interactions. We have a commitment to each other and to the company, which we believe will contribute to the long-term prosperity of all our stakeholders”, said Meridee Moore, the board’s Nominating and Governance Chair.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.79 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (486,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

About WEL Florida

Women Executive Leadership, Inc. (WEL) advocates, educates and connects accomplished women. WEL is a not-for-profit organization whose primary purpose is to increase the number of women serving on corporate boards and in the executive suite through advocating, educating and connecting accomplished leaders. WEL’s membership is reflective of executive women across diverse businesses in Florida. For more information, visit www.welflorida.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005610/en/