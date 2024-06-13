Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-LookingStatements - Certain statements in this presentation regarding anticipated financial outcomes including Rayonier's earnings guidance, if any, business and market conditions, outlook, expected dividend rate, Rayonier's business strategies, expected harvest schedules, timberland acquisitions and dispositions, the anticipated benefits of Rayonier's business strategies and other similar statements relating to Rayonier's future events, developments or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "anticipate" and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

The following important factors, among others, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document: the cyclical and competitive nature of the industries in which we operate; fluctuations in demand for, or supply of, our forest products and real estate offerings, including any downturn in the housing market; entry of new competitors into our markets; changes in global economic conditions and world events, including the war in Ukraine and heightened tensions in the Middle East; business disruptions arising from public health crises and outbreaks of communicable diseases; fluctuations in demand for our products in Asia, and especially China; the uncertainties of potential impacts of climate-related initiatives; the cost and availability of third party logging, trucking and ocean freight services; the geographic concentration of a significant portion of our timberland; our ability to identify, finance and complete timberland acquisitions; changes in environmental laws and regulations regarding timber harvesting, delineation of wetlands, and endangered species, that may restrict or adversely impact our ability to conduct our business, or increase the cost of doing so; adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and other catastrophic events such as hurricanes, wind storms and wildfires, which can adversely affect our timberlands and the production, distribution and availability of our products; interest rate and currency movements; our capacity to incur additional debt; changes in tariffs, taxes or treaties relating to the import and export of our products or those of our competitors; changes in key management and personnel; our ability to meet all necessary legal requirements to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and changes in tax laws that could adversely affect beneficial tax treatment; the cyclical nature of the real estate business generally; the lengthy, uncertain and costly process associated with the ownership, entitlement and development of real estate, especially in Florida and Washington, which also may be affected by changes in law, policy and political factors beyond our control; unexpected delays in the entry into or closing of real estate transactions; changes in environmental laws and regulations that may restrict or adversely impact our ability to sell or develop properties; the timing of construction and availability of public infrastructure; and the availability and cost of financing for real estate development and mortgage loans.

For additional factors that could impact future results, please see Item 1A - Risk Factors in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and similar discussion included in other reports that we subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAPFinancial and Net Debt Measures - To supplement Rayonier's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Rayonier has presented forward-looking statements regarding "Adjusted EBITDA," which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, the non-cash cost of land and improved development, non-operating income and expense, operating loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in Timber Funds, costs related to the merger with Pope Resources, timber write-offs resulting from casualty events, the gain on investment in Timber Funds, Fund II Timberland Dispositions, costs related to shareholder litigation, gain on foreign currency derivatives, gain associated with the multi-family apartment sale attributable to NCI, internal review and restatement costs, net income from discontinued operations and Large Dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to make strategic decisions about the business and that investors can use to evaluate the operational performance of the assets under management. It excludes specific items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Rayonier is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on Rayonier's future financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the company's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 2