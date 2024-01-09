Official RAYONIER INC. press release

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), a leading timberland REIT, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, February 28 at 9:00 AM ET.

Rayonier’s President and incoming CEO Mark McHugh and EVP and Chief Resource Officer Doug Long, along with other members of the senior leadership team, will provide detail on the Company’s plan to execute on emerging opportunities for land-based solutions, review the value creation potential of its real estate development portfolio, and give an update on the initiatives to enhance shareholder value announced on November 1. The event will include formal presentations, multiple Q&A sessions, and a lunch reception with the leadership team.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person attendees is limited, and pre-registration is required for in-person attendance.

A live webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com at the start of the event. For those who are unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast, an archived copy of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.90 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109067693/en/