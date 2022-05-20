Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rayont Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAYT   US75508M1009

RAYONT INC.

(RAYT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/19 03:31:32 pm EDT
1.700 USD   -8.60%
05/17RAYONT INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Rayont Inc- RAYT- Announces the Appointment of Ms. Ilenna Copley as its Chief Operating Officer.

05/20/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Palo Alto, California, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing, distribution of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain, announced that on 16 of May 2022 it appointed Ms. Ilenna Copley as its Chief Operating Officer.

In this new role, Ms. Copley will oversee business operations, business strategy, corporate governance, investor relations and third-party engagements. Ms. Copley is an experienced executive business advisor with a strategic business and entrepreneurial mind, together with strong capabilities in simultaneously managing multiple major initiatives.

For over 20 years, Ms. Copley has provided legal and commercial advice to Boards and C-Suite executives, from major businesses to start ups, with a focus on achieving optimal strategic outcomes on a financially astute basis, while mitigating risk.

Ms. Copley began her legal career as an Associate to a Justice of the Supreme Court of Queensland, Australia, and progressed to Special Counsel at a top tier law firm, where she maintained a dual focus practice of commercial advisory and major dispute resolution work.

She has extensive commercial and legal experience across multiple sectors, including general commercial, mining, energy and resources, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, technology including Blockchain, finance, investment, environment, agribusiness, sport, media, government and humanitarian.

“We are delighted Ilenna is joining Rayont Inc. in a leadership role,” said Rayont’s President & CEO, Ms Marshini Aliya Moodley. “Ilenna’s multifaceted capabilities and experience will comprehensively serve the commercial interests and vision for the future of Rayont Inc., including as it continues to expand its operations into new markets.”

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on healthcare including the manufacturing, distribution of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain.

Longer term, it has also invested in a ground-breaking cancer treatment technology through an exclusive license arrangement for the Sub-Saharan African territories.

Headquartered in Australia with expanding operations internationally, Rayont`s purpose is “Making Natural Products to Improve People`s Health”. We do this by investing in early research and development, establishing high quality manufacturing assets for regional distribution and operating across the alternative medicine value chain.

Our underlying strategy is to grow organically, selectively acquire, scale profitable assets and improve efficiency through digitalization.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@rayont.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,19  - -
Net income 2020 -0,23 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 81,7 M 81,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 5 689 242x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart RAYONT INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayont Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marshini Aliya Thulkanam President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Mark Rudulph van Wyk Independent Director
Thea Dillon Independent Director
Jason Sunstein Independent Director
Dhurata Toli Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYONT INC.-32.00%82
MODERNA, INC.-43.55%57 031
LONZA GROUP AG-29.91%40 761
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.50%38 185
SEAGEN INC.-7.74%26 255
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-30.82%17 418