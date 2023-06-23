UNITED STATES

RAYONT INC.

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review

The Company received letters dated April 24, 2023, May 19, 2023 and June 6, 2023, respectively, annexed herein, from the Staff of the United States Securities and Exchange which raised questions about material deficiencies in the Company's Form 10-K for fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed on December 29, 2022, Form 10-Q for quarterly period ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 14, 2023 and Form 10-Q for quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, filed on May 15, 2023, (collectively, the "Previously Issued Financial Statements"). The material deficiencies render the Previously Issued Financial Statements unreliable. The company would like to inform the shareholders and public to NOT RELY on this information till accurate and correct reports have been filed by the company. The Company is currently reviewing the Previously Issued Financial Statements with external auditors with a view to issuing amended Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs, where applicable. The Company aims to file the amended Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs as soon as possible.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

RAYONT INC. Dated: June 23, 2023 By: /s/ Marshini Aliya Moodley Marshini Aliya Moodley CEO and President

