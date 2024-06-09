RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will kick off its tenth-anniversary celebration at the Particle Therapy Cooperative Group (PTCOG) Conference in Singapore, June 10-15, 2024. The latest advances in the treatment planning system RayStation®*, oncology information system RayCare®*, and oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® will be on show. Book a demo at the RaySearch booth #8.

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014, the first delivery of a RayStation proton plan was completed at the Provision Center for Proton Therapy in Knoxville, Tennessee, the USA. Since that groundbreaking delivery, 120 centers worldwide have chosen RayStation for their particle therapy treatment planning needs.[1] This represents most proton centers currently operational, under construction, or in the planning stages, underscoring RayStation's leadership and trust within the field.[2] Understanding the unique needs of proton and particle treatment modalities at a very early stage and adapting to these evolving needs have contributed to RaySearch's success. Robust optimization, super-fast Monte Carlo dose calculations, and linear energy transfer-guided (LET) optimization are a few examples of particle treatment planning functionalities pioneered by RaySearch.

At PTCOG 62, RaySearch will showcase the latest advancements in particle therapy treatment planning, oncology information systems, and oncology analytics systems by demoing these products at the booth:

RayStation features functionality such as the new automated replanning module for fast online and offline plan adaptation, LET optimization, proton arc planning, dose calculations on converted CBCT images for protons and light ion beams † , robust planning for carbon and helium ions † , fully automated deep learning planning with robustness † , FLASH planning ‡ , multi-ion planning ‡ , and BNCT † .

RayCare is a next-generation oncology information system that enhances precision cancer care across all oncology disciplines by enabling fluid coordination, task automation and resource optimization by enhancing workflow efficiency.

RayIntelligence is a cloud-based oncology analytics system that streamlines workflows by integrating and transforming data into actionable insights. It empowers informed decision-making across all aspects of cancer care, including radiation therapy, medical oncology, and surgical oncology.

RaySearch particle therapy user meeting

On June 11, at 13:00-17:20 SGT (Singapore), RaySearch will host a particle therapy user meeting in conjunction with PTCOG 62. During the meeting ongoing research will be presented, and several RaySearch users will share their experiences with product usage. Additionally, during the congress, there will be oral and poster presentations highlighting RayStation. Click here to learn more about RaySearch at PTCOG 62.

Johan Löf, RaySearch's founder and CEO, says: "As we celebrate 10 years of defining state-of-the-art proton therapy treatment planning, we continue to focus on continuous innovation in particle therapy treatment planning software. We constantly push boundaries to help clinics achieve the best patient outcomes."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

Research's software has been sold to over 1,000 clinics in 43 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

† Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets. Not for marketing in the US, Canada, or Japan.

‡ Available in research versions of RayStation.

[1] Based on data from the PTCOG website in September 2023.

[2] April 2024, see the original press release on the 100 centers achievement here.

