RaySearch will be showcasing the latest software innovations at AAPM in Houston, Texas, July 23 to 27. Attendees will be able to book demonstrations of RayStation®* treatment planning system, RayCare® oncology information system, and the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® during the congress. The latest version of RayStation includes among others support for automatic field-in-field planning for photons, a method that generates homogeneous and conformal dose distributions by combining a few subfields, as well as point-based optimization of brachy plans, and faster loading of data.

Attendees will also be able to experience the next steps in workflow improvments for dosetracking and adaptive replanning. Within particle therapy planning, support for proton arcs and robust optimization based on linear energy transfer (LET) will be showed. The latest version of RayCare includes among others enhanced treatment schedules, support for more data migration as well as feature and usability updates to the patient chart and task management.

Attendees will also be able to experince the new dedicated workspace for treatment course management which support all user needs in relation to managing the fractionation schedule for treatments including assignment of plans, managing treatment settings and handling approvals. The company's latest product, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence, with features, such as support for DICOM and new clinical goals dashboards, will also be demonstrated during the congress.