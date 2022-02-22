Log in
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

A Year in Review: P&W Corporate Citizenship

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
Pratt & Whitney's commitment to the community was unwavering in 2021: featuring the launch of new enterprise-wide volunteering efforts, support for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, and a record-setting Giving Tuesday campaign. Thanks to our dedicated employees and amazing nonprofit partners, together we were able to make a difference in communities around the world last year.

Global Month of Service

In April, Pratt & Whitney employees joined Raytheon Technologies in its first-ever Global Month of Service by participating in the #ConnectUpChallenge: 30 days of employee engagement, volunteerism and philanthropy positively impacting communities across the world. Volunteering took place in locations such as Halifax, Nova Scotia; Shanghai, China; Rzeszów, Poland; and Hartford, Connecticut.

USO Opening at the Groton Submarine Base

Pratt & Whitney celebrated the opening of the United Service Organization's (USO) New London Submarine Base site. The site, funded in part by a $1 million contribution from Pratt & Whitney, will provide service members with on-base personal development programs, career resources and a comfortable place to unwind.

Gavi Aviation Coalition

Driven by the unequitable accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines in vulnerable countries, Pratt & Whitney brought together aviation partners to provide financial support to Gavi's COVAX AMC program: the international effort to provide access to donor-funded vaccine doses to 92 lower-income nations.

Together, the Aviation Coalition jointly donated $400K USD as testament to the importance of giving people in every corner of the world safe and just access to vaccinations and ensuring no community is left behind in the pandemic. The Gavi Matching Fund doubled the impact of this gift, resulting in $800,000 USD in support of global COVID-19 vaccine equity.

UCONN P&W Scholars Program

In the fall, Pratt & Whitney announced a $1.25 million investment to help build a diverse workforce for the future through the creation of The Pratt & Whitney Scholars Program at the University of Connecticut School of Engineering. The program will support minorities and students underrepresented in STEM disciplines with a scholarship, incredible professional development, mentoring, and internship opportunities.

Giving Tuesday

On Giving Tuesday 2021, Pratt & Whitney employees celebrated a year of the enterprise-wide Connect Up employee giving program with a special 2:1 match from Raytheon Technologies. Pratt & Whitney employees rallied to support the community, and in one day raised a total of $3.2M for nearly 1500 nonprofits across 11 countries.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
