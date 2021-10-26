Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Breeze Airways Unveils First Airbus A220 Aircraft and Brings Total Order to 80 Aircraft…

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
EAST HARTFORD, Conn., October 26, 2021 - Pratt & Whitney and Breeze Airways ("Breeze") today celebrated the unveiling of the airline's first A220-300 aircraft, powered exclusively by GTF engines, during an event at the Airbus delivery center in Mobile, Alabama. At the ceremony, Pratt & Whitney announced that Breeze had finalized agreements for GTF engines to power a total of 80 A220-300 aircraft, including the airline's original 60 ordered in 2018, as well as the airline's recent order of another 20. Pratt & Whitney will also supply Breeze with engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services through an EngineWise® Comprehensive long-term agreement.

"We are excited to fly our first Airbus A220 and to grow our fleet in partnership with Pratt & Whitney," said David Neeleman, founder and CEO at Breeze Airways. "At Breeze, we're working to make flying accessible and 'seriously nice' for everyone. With industry-leading fuel efficiency, Pratt & Whitney's engines will help us fly more passengers, farther, quieter and more sustainably, at lower fares."

Breeze currently operates a fleet of Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft, each equipped with an APS2300 auxiliary power unit (APU) from Pratt & Whitney.

"We are honored that Breeze chose to continue to expand its fleet with GTF-powered aircraft," said Rick Deurloo, chief commercial officer at Pratt & Whitney. "For decades we've worked with David and the airlines he's founded, and together we've helped them grow into successful businesses. We're looking forward to taking all that experience to help the Breeze team build another winning airline."

The A220 offers significantly lower operating costs compared to previous generation aircraft. The engines deliver double-digit improvements in fuel and carbon emissions. They also provide a 75% reduction in noise footprint and produce NOx emissions 50% below the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) CAEP/6 regulation.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 175 M - -
Net income 2021 4 362 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 911 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 91,30 $
Average target price 101,76 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.46%136 876
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION6.01%104 212
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION33.31%65 104
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION39.71%58 018
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.23%49 085
BAE SYSTEMS PLC17.43%25 217