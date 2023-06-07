Advanced search
Collins Aerospace's InteliSence™ intelligent cabin wins a Crystal Cabin Award for advancing passenger comfort

06/07/2023 | 02:01am EDT
HAMBURG, Germany, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, has been named a winner of a 2023 Crystal Cabin Award – the only international award for excellence in aircraft interior innovation.

Placing first in the Passenger Comfort category, Collins' InteliSence™ intelligent cabin is an intuitive, integrated intelligence system, providing cabin crew and maintenance technicians with insights and predictions to improve airline operations, cabin service and the passenger experience.

Combining advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and an array of sensors, the InteliSence intelligent cabin enables predictive service, predictive maintenance and a more personalized air travel experience.

A jury of aviation industry experts announced winners across eight categories at the 17th annual awards ceremony held June 6 in Hamburg, Germany. With the InteliSence intelligent cabin win in 2023, Collins has now won a total of 13 Crystal Cabin Awards.

Collins Aerospace had a total of three Crystal Cabin Award finalists for 2023. In addition to the InteliSence™ intelligent cabin experience, Q-Tech™ sound absorbing metamaterial and Pothos™ cabin air ionizer were also finalists.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
Joel Girdner
+1 319 263 1733
joel.girdner@collins.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collins-aerospaces-intelisence-intelligent-cabin-wins-a-crystal-cabin-award-for-advancing-passenger-comfort-301844497.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
