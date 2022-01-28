Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

How to rise to your potential: Career advice from our BEYA winners

01/28/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Look for gaps to fill

Fulfilling your potential is all about seeking opportunity, and opportunity can come from unlikely places. For Vanessa Adams, a senior manager at Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, it came from a warehouse full of aircraft engine parts in Oklahoma City.

The warehouse was where the site's maintenance and overhaul crews stored what's known as "nonconforming hardware," or parts that had been pulled from service because they no longer met strict standards and requirements. Over the years, the stockpile had grown, and the business was looking for someone to tap into its value - to develop a process to account for what was there, see which parts could re-enter service and determine what it would take to get them back up to specifications.

Adams, a senior engineer at the time, had never done anything like it. She took the role anyway.

"One of my mentors told me, if you want to make it in tech, you fill in the gaps," she said. "There's value add in doing that because, for one, you get to set your own platform, and there are a ton of opportunities for learning."

Get all kinds of experience

Michael Wallace is a systems engineer with a background in electrical engineering. He's also a U.S. Air Force veteran, a former chapter president of the International Council on Systems Engineering, a former adjunct math and engineering instructor, a real estate broker and a father of five.

That variety of experience paid off back in 2018, when Wallace found himself in need of a new job; his wife received an offer that required the family to move, and Wallace's company at the time had no openings in the region. So, he drew on his range of skills and his networking abilities to find his current position as an associate director of systems engineering at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business.

"You never put all your eggs in one basket," Wallace said. "People knew me from different companies. I've lectured, presented at different conferences and worked with a plethora of systems engineers in the aerospace industry. By doing that, it gives you options if you have to move around. I put myself in a position where I had other opportunities, where, if something happened, I could make a change. Diversifying your skills is paramount for a successful career."

Make mistakes

Dunwell used to go pretty hard on himself if something he was working on didn't turn out right. Over the years, that sense of disappointment has given way to something better: the realization that, through it all, he was learning.

"I used to tell myself failure is not an option. Now I've realized success is the only option," he said. "That allows me the grace to fail and learn as I move forward - as long as I don't quit."

Get a mentor and be a mentor

Many companies have internal programs designed to identify and train potential leaders. Adams, for example, completed a program known as IPP, or Identify, Prepare and Propel, sponsored by Pratt & Whitney's Engineering African American Advisory Council. It helped her develop a network and gave her confidence in speaking with senior leaders.

"The mentorship and leadership programs really do help shape your employees," Adams said. "They help retain your employees, and they give people a platform to speak about the work they do."

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 16:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
11:03aHOW TO RISE TO YOUR POTENTIAL : Career advice from our BEYA winners
PU
08:14aAnalysis-Aerospace firms brace for turbulence in Russian titanium supplies
RE
01/27Raytheon Technologies Reports 2021 Results, Announces 2022 Outlook; Expects continued s..
AQ
01/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Are we still in the Goldilocks zone?
01/27Northrop sales disappoint as supply chain snarls restrict deliveries
RE
01/27ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla...
01/26Morgan Stanley Adjusts Raytheon Technologies Price Target to $118 From $110, Maintains ..
MT
01/26Baird Adjusts Raytheon Technologies Price Target to $106 From $100, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
01/26Wolfe Research Adjusts Raytheon Technologies Price Target to $110 From $111, Maintains ..
MT
01/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Raytheon Technologies Price Target to $109 From $108, Maintains B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 628 M - -
Net income 2021 4 684 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 726 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 89,28 $
Average target price 104,59 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.74%133 846
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.47%105 957
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION4.18%59 291
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.16%57 865
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.40%42 438
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.86%25 444