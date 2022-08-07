Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
93.03 USD   +0.27%
08/06EXCLUSIVE : U.S. readies new $1 billion Ukraine weapons package
RE
08/05Exclusive-U.S. readies new $1 billion Ukraine weapons package
RE
08/03Raytheon Intelligence & Space Selects CrowdStrike to Offer Cybersecurity Customers Best-in-Class Endpoint Security
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israel says Iron Dome shoots down 97% of Gaza rockets

08/07/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Ashdod, Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Iron Dome interceptor has shot down 97% of Palestinian rockets it has engaged during the weekend surge of Gaza fighting, the military said, an improvement in the performance of the U.S.-backed system.

First fielded in 2011, Iron Dome - which launches guided missiles to hit incoming rockets and other short-range threats mid-air - was rated as 85% successful by Israeli and U.S. defence officials. That increased to 90% in a Gaza war of 2012.

Made by state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd with support from U.S. firm Raytheon Technologies Corp, Iron Dome is designed to economise on costly interceptor missiles by engaging only rockets that are on a trajectory to hit populated areas.

It has intercepted 97% of these during a flare-up of fighting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza since Friday, an Israeli military spokesperson said, describing it as the system's best performance so far.

"We are improving our capabilities all of the time," the spokesperson said. "Touch wood."

Islamic Jihad has fired 580 rockets at Israel as of Sunday morning, the spokesman said, adding that around 20% fell short within Gaza while the rest had reached as far as the outskirts of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. [L1N2ZJ02P]

(Writing by Dan Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
08/06EXCLUSIVE : U.S. readies new $1 billion Ukraine weapons package
RE
08/05Exclusive-U.S. readies new $1 billion Ukraine weapons package
RE
08/03Raytheon Intelligence & Space Selects CrowdStrike to Offer Cybersecurity Customers Best..
AQ
08/02U.S. to resupply Saudi and UAE missile defense systems
RE
08/01Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Raytheon Technologies to $110 From $120, Reiterates B..
MT
07/28Senate Panel Proposes $850 Bln For National Defense, Increase of $37 Bln (Bloomberg)
MT
07/28Supply disruptions cloud aerospace outlook after solid first half
RE
07/27Raytheon Technologies Reports Q2 2022 Results; Commercial Aerospace continues to drive ..
AQ
07/27Raytheon Technologies' Venture Capital Group Leads $12 Million Funding Round for VerdeG..
MT
07/27Goldman Sachs Lowers Raytheon Technologies Price Target to $108 From $112, Maintains Bu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 819 M - -
Net income 2022 5 624 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 93,03 $
Average target price 109,28 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.81%136 931
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION19.98%113 064
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.39%73 889
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.73%62 615
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.54%44 888
BAE SYSTEMS PLC44.09%29 991