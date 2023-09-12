(Updates throughout with background, Kawasaki Heavy statement; Changes keyword for media clients from IHI-RESULTS/)

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's IHI and Kawasaki Heavy Industries said on Tuesday they expect an earnings hit from the lengthy quality inspections announced by Pratt & Whitney parent RTX Corp for the Geared Turbo Fan (GTF) engine system.

A day earlier, RTX took a $3 billion charge and told airlines that hundreds of their Airbus jets would be grounded at any one time in coming years to check for a rare manufacturing flaw.

IHI, which controls about 15% of the GTF programme, said it was in the process of working out the impact to revenues and operating profit. IHI and Kawasaki Heavy issued separate statements saying they would disclose the expected impact as soon as they can.

German partner MTU Aero Engines, which controls 18% of the programme, has said it might have to bear 1 billion euros in extra costs but that it was too early to say how financial goals would be affected. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)