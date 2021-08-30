Military Engines Chamberlain Award: Nomination Period Now Open

Nominations are now being accepted for the 27th annual William G. Chamberlain Military Customer Service Award. Pratt & Whitney customers are encouraged to complete the attached nomination form and submit via mail, fax, or e-mail. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by September 10, 2021.

William G. Chamberlain, 'the Dean of Pratt & Whitney Field Service Representatives,' served Pratt & Whitney military and commercial customers from 1926 to 1961. Chamberlain set the standard for customer service and this award honors his legacy by recognizing employees who have made outstanding contributions to customer satisfaction.

Military customers as well as Pratt & Whitney Military Engines employees are encouraged to nominate a candidate who provides exceptional customer service.

The winner will be announced during a future Military Engines employee meeting.

Candidates for the Chamberlain Award must meet the following criteria:

The candidate made a highly significant impact on customer satisfaction through individual performance

The candidate provided outstanding customer service, or was directly responsible for significant improvement in the customer support process

The customer service provided was in direct support of operational products in the field

Nominees with major accomplishments during 2020 and first quarter 2021 will be considered for the award

Thank you in advance for your participation.

Mail: ME Chamberlain Award Committee

Pratt & Whitney

E-mail: gppwmecac@prattwhitney.com