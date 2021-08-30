Log in
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Military Engines Chamberlain Award: Nomination Period Now Open

08/30/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
Nominations are now being accepted for the 27th annual William G. Chamberlain Military Customer Service Award. Pratt & Whitney customers are encouraged to complete the attached nomination form and submit via mail, fax, or e-mail. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by September 10, 2021.

William G. Chamberlain, 'the Dean of Pratt & Whitney Field Service Representatives,' served Pratt & Whitney military and commercial customers from 1926 to 1961. Chamberlain set the standard for customer service and this award honors his legacy by recognizing employees who have made outstanding contributions to customer satisfaction.

Military customers as well as Pratt & Whitney Military Engines employees are encouraged to nominate a candidate who provides exceptional customer service.

The winner will be announced during a future Military Engines employee meeting.

Candidates for the Chamberlain Award must meet the following criteria:

  • The candidate made a highly significant impact on customer satisfaction through individual performance
  • The candidate provided outstanding customer service, or was directly responsible for significant improvement in the customer support process
  • The customer service provided was in direct support of operational products in the field
  • Nominees with major accomplishments during 2020 and first quarter 2021 will be considered for the award

Thank you in advance for your participation.

Mail: ME Chamberlain Award Committee
Pratt & Whitney
E-mail: gppwmecac@prattwhitney.com

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 209 M - -
Net income 2021 4 374 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,5%
