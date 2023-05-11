Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-11 pm EDT
95.54 USD   -0.79%
05:53pPratt & Whitney opposes India's Go Airlines' push to enforce arbitration
RE
07:38a'Risky jurisdiction': Aircraft lessors raise alarm over Go First crisis in India
RE
04:15aIndia's Go First will need to raise funds, resolution professional tells staff - source
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pratt & Whitney opposes India's Go Airlines' push to enforce arbitration

05/11/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
May 11 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney opposed India's Go Airlines' push to enforce an arbitration ruling against the U.S. company for the supply of spare engines, a Delaware court filing showed.

The airline, widely known as Go First, approached the Delaware court after it won an arbitration order in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney, which it said failed to supply engines on time.

The low-cost carrier, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, was plunged into financial crisis this year, sparked by what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.

GoFirst's claim that the engines provided caused its demise is unfounded and the airline's years-long failure to pay for the maintenance and lease charges it had contracted for led to the necessary suspension of maintenance, repair and operation services, the U.S. engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies , said.

There is no basis for GoFirst's contention that International Aero Engines (IAE), whose shareholder is Pratt & Whitney, intended to cause GoFirst to fail, Pratt & Whitney lawyers said.

The attorneys said GoFirst was not a "victim in need of urgent legal redress" but in reality an "insolvent airline that materially breached its contractual obligations to IAE over several years by failing to pay many tens of millions of dollars that Go First unquestionably owes."

Go First was granted bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and has currently suspended all flights due to "operational reasons" and is not taking new bookings.

Other shareholders of IAE include Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International, Japanese Aero Engine Corporation and MTU Aero Engines, its website showed.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Mike Scarcella in Bengaluru and New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.31% 121.32 Real-time Quote.9.62%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.14% 5973.07 Real-time Quote.7.43%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 0.31% 228.7 Delayed Quote.12.76%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.79% 95.54 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 72 706 M - -
Net income 2023 5 820 M - -
Net Debt 2023 27 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 182 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 95,54 $
Average target price 110,20 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher T. Calio President & Chief Operating Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark E. Russell Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.61%140 416
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.08%114 761
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.93%67 278
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.88%57 927
BAE SYSTEMS PLC16.10%38 139
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.29%35 810
