Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RAYTHEON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Raytheon Technologies Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Raytheon on October 30, 2020. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Raytheon have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”); and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Raytheon, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
12/03RAYTHEON ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Raytheon Technologies Corpor..
BU
12/02Pratt & Whitney Introduces GTF Advantage for Airbus A320neo Aircraft Family to Extend I..
PR
12/01Universal Hydrogen CEO sees jetmakers backing new fuel
RE
12/01Pratt to announce update of A320neo engine with more thrust
RE
12/01RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Canada Receives Transport Canada Type Certificatio..
PU
11/30U.S. in hypersonic weapon 'arms race' with China -Air Force secretary
RE
11/30Raytheon Technologies Acquires Space Electronics Supplier SEAKR Engineering
MT
11/30RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : China Airlines Accepts Its First GTF-powered A320neo Family Aircra..
PU
11/30RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney and Embraer Partner on 100% Sustainable Aviation F..
PU
11/22RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : StormBreaker smart weapon delivers power with precision
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 663 M - -
Net income 2021 4 696 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 81,11 $
Average target price 102,44 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.42%122 423
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.89%91 156
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION13.54%55 896
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION32.80%54 208
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.16%41 433
BAE SYSTEMS PLC12.68%23 219