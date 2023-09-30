Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RTX Corporation (“RTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTX) in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired RTX securities between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 2, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On July 25, 2023, Reuters released an article entitled “RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney airliner engine problem,” which reported that “more than 1,000 [GTF] engines must [be] removed from Airbus planes and checked for microscopic cracks.” Reuters further reported that “RTX said it was reducing its 2023 cash-flow forecast by $500 million to $4.3 billion due to the inspections.”

On this news, the price of RTX shares declined by more than 10%, damaging investors.

The RTX class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; and (ii) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF airplanes, affecting customers and harming its business.

