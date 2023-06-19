Advanced search
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
97.74 USD   -0.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Gets $264 Million US Navy Modification Contract for Missiles

06/19/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Raytheon Technologies said Monday it will produce and deliver 571 AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and parts for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and foreign military sales customers as part of a $264 million modification to a contract it received at the end of last year.

Raytheon will also provide captive air training systems, containers, spare assets and related kits and support equipment, it said.

The majority of the work will be performed in the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed in August 2026.

The AIM-9X Sidewinder. a U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, has 31 foreign military sales partners.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 1325ET

